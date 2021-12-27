Advertise
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash

(Source: CSU Athletics)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vigil was held Sunday night for a Columbus State University (CSU) basketball player who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.

Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of Phenix City native Anthony Moore at the scene of the crash on State Docks Road in Phenix City.

CSU Director of Athletics Todd Reeser described Moore as an outstanding player for the men’s basketball team, a caring father, a passionate teammate, and a developing leader on and off the court.

“Ant was a person that always wanted to be around his family - he was a family-oriented person,” said Jayla Miller, Moore’s girlfriend. “He loved his friends, like family. He was always the life of the party. He was just a loving person - great smile, great athlete. He was very dedicated to basketball. He loved cars. He was just a very loving person.”

“He was really a true teammate that everybody loved, said Robert Moore, CSU basketball coach. “He was the glue to our team. We’re really going to miss him as you can see tonight with the big turnout on the balloon release. He was loved by many in Phenix City and also in Columbus, Georgia.”

We’re told Moore would have graduated at the end of this upcoming spring semester.

While funeral arrangements haven’t been announced yet, Anthony Moore will be honored at CSU’s next basketball game on January 5.

