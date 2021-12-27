Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Police and fire medics responded to the 700 block of Eastern Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. where they found a 2017 Nissan Murano involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The victim, Tywon Jackson, 52, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.