Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Police and fire medics responded to the 700 block of Eastern Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. where they found a 2017 Nissan Murano involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The victim, Tywon Jackson, 52, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Crews still working to reopen I-85 SB after fiery 18-wheeler crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire

Latest News

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
A risk of severe storms exists Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Very warm and active end to 2021
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Crews still working to reopen I-85 SB after fiery 18-wheeler crash