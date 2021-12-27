Advertise
Montgomery police searching for vehicle from fatal shooting scene

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police department is asking the public’s help in last week’s fatal shooting investigation from Darien Drive.

Police are searching for a vehicle caught on camera leaving the scene after shots were fired. Police describe it as a small, silver sedan with a dark-colored hood.

The victim from that case has been identified as 20-year-old Michael Woods. Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

