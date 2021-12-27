Ozark Police looking for suspect in shooting

Advertise
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Isaiah McGuire.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

McGuire has an active attempted murder warrant for his arrest.

He’s a suspect in an Ozark shooting that happened on December 17th.

If you have any information on where McGuire may be call 9-1-1 immediately or your nearest local law enforcement agency.

