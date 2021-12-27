Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Black smoke billows into the air after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Shorter.
Fiery 18-wheeler crash closes I-85 South in Shorter
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
Storm Shelter
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced...
Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract