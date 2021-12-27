Revisions to Alabama history teaching standards delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama has delayed a revision to its classroom standards for teaching history after they were both praised and criticized by an educational think tank.

Al.com reports that officials this fall postponed an update to the state’s social studies course of study for five to six years.

Officials announced the decision citing a positive review from the Fordham Institute, an educational think tank. A review published by the group called Alabama’s standards for teaching civics and U.S. history “exemplary.”

But it also noted gaps, including the lack of a reference to slavery as the cause of the Civil War.

