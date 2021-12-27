Advertise
Southeast Health tightens visitor policy

(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health hospital will tighten its visitor policy starting Tuesday, December 28.

In a news release Monday the hospital says the change is due to the high transmission rate of COVID-19 in the community. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently upgraded Houston County to the highest level on their dashboard indicating widespread community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

SE Health says the restrictive policy will protect patients and staff from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. The change will be in place until the transmission of COVID-19 declines and is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community.

From SE Health’s press release:

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/ visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 3 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The policy reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in inpatient setting from two to one. The policy remains unchanged for pediatric and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.

To view SE Health’s complete visitor policy go to their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

