Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Crews still working to reopen I-85 SB after fiery 18-wheeler crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site