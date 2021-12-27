Advertise
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator

From the left, Shiel Wood and Joe Craddock have been hired as the Troy Trojans' new defensive...
From the left, Shiel Wood and Joe Craddock have been hired as the Troy Trojans' new defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator, respectively.(Source: Troy University)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy continues to reshape its football staff. New head coach Jon Sumrall announced two new additions Monday.

Shiel Wood has been hired as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator. Joe Craddock will be defensive coordinator.

Wood, who will also coach the Trojans’ safeties, comes to Troy from Army West Point, where he was co-defensive coordinator in 2021. He coached the Army inside linebackers in 2020 before transitioning to coaching the safeties in 2021.

Craddock, who will also coach Troy’s quarterbacks, has five years of experience as an FBS offensive coordinator and has spent the last two seasons helping lead the UAB offensive. This follows offensive coordinator stints at SMU and Arkansas.

