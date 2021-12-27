Very warm and active end to 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Areas of fog in East Alabama will clear out this morning, giving way to a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Afternoon highs will again be well above average, topping out in the middle 70s.

A little more sun will be present tomorrow, pushing highs into the upper 70s. We can’t rule out a few random showers, but many stay dry. Tuesday will be another breezy day with gusts up around 20 mph.

Rain and storms are back in the forecast beginning Tuesday night. It won’t rain the entire time, but that will mark the start of an active period that will last through Sunday.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the times when rain and storm coverage will be the highest. At this time it looks like late Tuesday night into Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday, Thursday night, and Saturday night into Sunday will bring the highest rain chances.

Any activity that pushes through Wednesday, Wednesday night or early Thursday could pack a bit of a punch. It doesn’t look like a significant severe weather risk, but a few strong to severe storms capable of high wind gusts and a brief tornado are in the forecast.

Severe weather is not anticipated with any activity that pushes through Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Anything that develops during that stretch should be just general rain and/or thunderstorms.

A few showers and storms may develop during the day Saturday, but coverage should really ramp up Saturday night and Sunday as a very strong cold front blasts across the Southeast. With the ingredients set to be in place, there could be a heightened severe threat. We’ll watch that closely all week long.

Temperatures will continue to be incredibly warm through Saturday, topping out in the middle 70s to lower 80s each afternoon despite enhanced cloud cover and rain chances. Temperatures will take a substantial tumble behind the cold front by late in the day Sunday.

