3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit

HAMMONTON, N.J. (KYW) - A New Jersey family is heartbroken after three siblings were killed in a fiery crash when their car slammed into an expressway toll booth.

Cell phone video shows huge flames engulf a car and thick smoke billowing into the air after a Sunday night crash on the Atlantic City Expressway near the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

The woman who took the video says a state trooper rushed there with a fire extinguisher before she heard a loud boom from an apparent explosion.

A photo from after crews put out the flames shows the car entirely charred.

New Jersey State Police identified two of the victims as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, both of New Hampshire.

Their adult sister says the victims were brothers who had traveled to their hometown of Atlantic City to surprise their two younger sisters, ages 12 and 14, for Christmas.

The brothers drove their younger sisters to Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia Mall for a day of shopping Sunday. On the way home, their car slammed into a toll booth, killing both brothers and their 14-year-old sister, Keotepie Khiev.

Their 12-year-old sister survived the crash with nonlife-threatening injuries. The toll booth worker was also injured.

“That’s horrible, heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what that family’s gonna go through,” one driver said.

Drivers say the expressway can be difficult to navigate at night. They also say vehicles often appear to go above the speed limit.

“You do have to be safe out there and alert, especially with the traffic or the holidays,” said Tim Bromhead of Ocean City.

Police wouldn’t say if speed was a factor in the crash. They say the investigation could take months.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $35,000. The initial goal was $20,000 for funeral expenses. The money donated beyond that will help with moving and medical expenses, according to the fundraising page.

