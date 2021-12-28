Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store with a 40-caliber pistol. Investigators say he fired at least 20 rounds, killing three teens between the ages of 14 and 16.(Source: Garland Police Department via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say the four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
Active and very mild end to 2021!
Above average warmth expected through the New Year
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood
No survivors were found at the crash scene. Authorities say no one was injured or killed on the...
Plane crash scatters fiery wreckage across Calif. neighborhood