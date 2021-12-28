Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
Montgomery police say this vehicle left the scene of a fatal shooting on Darien Drive on Dec....
Montgomery police searching for vehicle from fatal shooting scene

Latest News

Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
More snow on the way for northern California
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed