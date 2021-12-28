Above average warmth expected through the New Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another warmer than normal afternoon across central and south Alabama! Here is a little bit of perspective: our morning lows are in the 60s right now, and that is actually milder than seasonable high temperatures for this time of year. So if we are started our day off with more spring-like air, then you know that it’s not going to feel like a winter day for anyone.

We will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky today; afternoon temps will once again top out in the mid and upper 70s, and we can’t rule out some spots making it to 80°. A little more sunshine will be present compared to our Monday, but it does not mean we are anticipating a 100% cloudless sky at any points.

While rain chances are not overwhelming, we can’t rule out a few random showers today. Even if you don’t get any rain, Tuesday will still be breezy with gusts up around 20 mph.

Wet weather ramps up as we head into Tuesday night... that is ahead of Wednesday’s elevated chance for both showers and thunderstorms.

It won’t rain the entire time, but tomorrow will mark the start of an active period that will last through Sunday.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact times each and every town will see their fair share of rain or storm coverage, but do know that you can track interactive radar inside of your First Alert weather app! At this time it looks like late Tuesday night into Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday, Thursday night, and Saturday night into Sunday will bring the highest rain chances.

Any activity that pushes through Wednesday, Wednesday night or early Thursday could pack a bit of a punch. It doesn’t look like a significant severe weather risk, but a few strong to severe storms capable of high wind gusts and a brief tornado are in the forecast.

Severe weather is not anticipated with any activity that pushes through Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Anything that develops during that stretch should be just general rain and/or thunderstorms.

A few showers and storms may develop during the day Saturday, but coverage should really ramp up Saturday night and Sunday as a very strong cold front blasts across the Southeast. With the ingredients set to be in place, there could be a heightened severe threat. We’ll watch that closely all week long.

Temperatures will continue to be incredibly warm through Saturday, topping out in the middle 70s to lower 80s each afternoon despite enhanced cloud cover and rain chances. Temperatures will take a substantial tumble behind the cold front by late in the day Sunday.

