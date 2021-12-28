Advertise
Alabama fan marks big-ticket item off bucket list after winning giveaway

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Pell City Alabama fan has marked a big-ticket item off his bucket list thanks to a local company. Now he and his wife are off to the Lone Star State for the Cotton Bowl.

Chris Lanphere and his wife won the Fan Cards giveaway for Cotton Bowl tickets.

He’s never been to a playoff game or national championship, so Lanphere said this is a dream come true.

Lanphere said his little angel, his daughter Haleigh who he lost a few years back, had a big role in him winning the competition. She loved Alabama football, too.

Chris is ready to pull the Tide through against Cincinnati, but more importantly, he’s just thankful to share this experience with his wife.

“Just seeing her reaction to everything when Alabama scores, the fireworks, to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with the person you love the most after everything we’ve been through,” Chris said.

His wife recently got him a Tua Tagovailoa jersey for his birthday, which of course he is going to sport in AT&T Stadium.

