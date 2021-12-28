Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 52 of 67 counties are showing high levels of community transmission.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25.

There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday. However, both case numbers and hospitalizations remain well below what they were during the previous two pandemic peaks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

ADPH says COVID-19 cases rising
ADPH says COVID-19 cases rising
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19