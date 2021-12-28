Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Christmas tree recycling available in Pike Road

Pike Road has opened a Christmas tree recycling drop-off center at Founders Station.
Pike Road has opened a Christmas tree recycling drop-off center at Founders Station.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree this year, the town of Pike Road has a spot.

Tree recycling is available at Founders Station, located at 4902 Pike Rd. Undecorated trees may be dropped off in the designated area through Jan. 7. Pickup is not available.

Officials say they cannot take artificial trees or trees with decorations.

Montgomery is not offering its usual Christmas tree recycling program this year. City officials say this is because Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, which is the same day the program is usually held, and they want to give employees the day off.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron...
Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
ADPH says COVID-19 cases rising
ADPH says COVID-19 cases rising
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
Montgomery police say this vehicle left the scene of a fatal shooting on Darien Drive on Dec....
Montgomery police searching for vehicle from fatal shooting scene