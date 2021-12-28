Christmas tree recycling available in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree this year, the town of Pike Road has a spot.

Tree recycling is available at Founders Station, located at 4902 Pike Rd. Undecorated trees may be dropped off in the designated area through Jan. 7. Pickup is not available.

Officials say they cannot take artificial trees or trees with decorations.

Montgomery is not offering its usual Christmas tree recycling program this year. City officials say this is because Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, which is the same day the program is usually held, and they want to give employees the day off.

