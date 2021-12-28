Advertise
EAMC tightens visitation policy amid COVID spread

East Alabama Medical Center is tightening its visitation policy amid the spread of COVID-19.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center is tightening its visitation policy amid the spread of COVID-19.

Effectively immediately, the hospital’s visitation level is changing to red.

Here’s what the change means for hospital visitors:

Guidance from East Alabama Health shows that all visitors must be at least 16 years of age. Visitors must also wear a mask, have their temperature taken and sanitize their hands.

EAMC officials say their emergency departments are currently seeing record volumes due to people seeking routine, non-emergent COVID testing. If you suspect you may have COVID and have minor symptoms, you’re urged to contact your health care provider or an urgent care facility instead of using the emergency room.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises you to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect you have COVID and any of these more severe symptoms:

  • trouble breathing
  • persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • new confusion
  • inability to wake or stay awake
  • bluish lips or face

Click here to view full visitation guidelines.

