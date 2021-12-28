‘Fancy Like’ star performs new single at Millbrook Taco Bell

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music star and Alabama native Walker Hayes, whose song “Fancy Like” hit No. 1 on the charts over the summer for its catchy tune about eating at Applebee’s, is taking his talents to another eatery, literally.

Hayes posted to his social media accounts Monday a “big shoutout” to the Millbrook Taco Bell and its crew “for letting us pop this off.”

The 40-second video shows Hayes and his children behind the counter of the fast food restaurant on Highway 14 dancing to his new single called “AA.”

Hayes, a Mobile native, celebrated his 42nd birthday Monday.

He may have started the week performing at Taco Bell, but he’ll end the week with a much higher profile event.

Hayes is among the performers who have been lined up to take part in the annual ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest′ on Dec. 31.

