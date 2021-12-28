I-65 South closed in Lowndes County due to crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 65 southbound along a stretch of roadway in Lowndes County due to a crash.

ALDOT reports the roadway is closed at mile marker 151, which is the Letohatchee exit to Highway 97.

Details on the crash were not immediately available. It’s unclear at this time when the interstate will fully reopen.

