Man critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman said Montgomery police officers responded to a gunshot victim at a local hospital shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. She said a man had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said they determined it happened in the 100 block of South Hopper Street.

No other information was released.

