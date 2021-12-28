Man critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.
Capt. Saba Coleman said Montgomery police officers responded to a gunshot victim at a local hospital shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. She said a man had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman said they determined it happened in the 100 block of South Hopper Street.
No other information was released.
