Montgomery sanitation schedule changed for holidays this week
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s sanitation department is working a different schedule this week because of the holidays.
All Monday and Thursday routes will be worked on Monday and Wednesday instead. All Tuesday and Friday routes will be worked on Tuesday and Thursday.
More information can be found at www.montgomeryal.gov.
