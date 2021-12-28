Advertise
MPD offering reward for reporting celebratory gunfire

The Montgomery Police Department is offering a cash reward for credible reports of celebratory gunfire.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As people prepare to ring in the new year, Montgomery police are again trying to crack down on celebratory gunfire.

The police department tweeted a notice that it is offering a $500 cash reward for reports of celebratory gunfire that lead to arrests and convictions. Those reporting gunfire must appear in legal proceedings to qualify.

“MPD adopted a zero-tolerance police for ‘celebratory gunfire’ and will aggressively enforce Montgomery’s ordinance targeting the illegal discharge of weapons,” the tweet read.

Police say those arrested could face a $100 fine and seven days in jail for the first offense. Penalties may go up to $500 in fines and six months in jail for subsequent convictions.

Celebratory gunfire may be reported by calling 334-241-2651 or 911.

