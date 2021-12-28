Advertise
No. 21 Houston edges Auburn 17-13 in Birmingham Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Jake Herslow caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Clayton Tune with 3:27 left to help lift No. 21 Houston to a 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Cougars marched 80 yards on eight plays to cap the third season in program history with at least 12 wins. They snapped a four-game bowl losing streak.

The Tigers ended a season, coach Bryan Harsin’s first, with five straight losses for the first time in 71 years.

Game MVP Tune completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while also rushing for 43 yards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

