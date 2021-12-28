Pike County teacher calls Class Act award ‘best Christmas present ever’

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Debbie Laviner isn’t your typical fourth grade teacher. She took an unconventional path that eventually led her to the classroom at Pike County Elementary School.

“I did not go to college until I was 43 years old,” Laviner said. “My husband was diagnosed with cancer after we moved to Troy and I have my kids late in life, so I thought I’m going to try to go to college. I’ve never been, but I went, and it just went so well.”

From there, she earned her master’s degree, and she has been teaching now for 14 years. It’s clear that she has truly found her passion.

“I love when they catch on and they get it. It’s just a joy to know that I’ve been instrumental in one part of their education,” she said.

When she found out she was nominated for a Class Act award, she was truly shocked.

“I just feel like I got the best Christmas present ever. This is just amazing and whoever, thank you, thank you so much,” Laviner said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.