Staying very warm, turning more active

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wet weather chances ramp up as we head into tonight. This will mark the beginning of an active pattern to round out 2021.

It won’t rain the entire time and there will be plenty of dry stretches, but we do have multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms between tonight and Sunday.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact times each and every town will see their fair share of rain or storm coverage, but do know that you can track interactive radar inside of your First Alert weather app!

Any activity that pushes through late Wednesday into Wednesday night or early Thursday could pack a bit of a punch. It doesn’t look like a significant severe weather risk, but a few strong to severe storms capable of high wind gusts and a brief tornado are in the forecast.

The severe weather threat is even lower with any activity that pushes through between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning. Anything that develops during that stretch should be just general rain and/or thunderstorms, but a strong to marginally severe storm is possible.

Shifting to the strong system set to impact us as 2022 kicks off...

A few showers and storms may develop early in the day Saturday, but coverage should really ramp up later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and Sunday morning as a very strong cold front blasts across the Southeast. With the ingredients set to be in place, there could be a heightened severe threat. We’ll watch that closely all week long.

The highest chance of thunderstorms and severe weather will be Saturday late afternoon through sunrise Sunday. Some additional plain rain showers may very well linger through Sunday afternoon as strong northerly winds usher in much colder air.

Until then, temperatures will continue to be incredibly warm, topping out in the middle 70s to lower 80s each afternoon despite enhanced cloud cover and rain chances. Once temperatures plummet Saturday night, they will remain much colder into the first week of the new year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.