2022 New Year’s Eve events around central, south Alabama

Residents around central and south Alabama will have several options to ring in 2022.
Residents around central and south Alabama will have several options to ring in 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents around central and south Alabama will have several options if they’re looking for somewhere to ring in the new year Friday night.

MONTGOMERY

ANDALUSIA

  • There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Springdale location of Christmas in Candyland

ENTERPRISE

  • The city’s fire New Year’s Eve fireworks show is set to start at 10 p.m. at Liberty Hill Plaza and will include The Big Conecuh Sausage Drop at midnight!

WETUMPKA

