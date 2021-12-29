2022 New Year’s Eve events around central, south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents around central and south Alabama will have several options if they’re looking for somewhere to ring in the new year Friday night.
MONTGOMERY
- Downtown Countdown New Year’s Event Celebration
- The Fitz New Year’s Eve Party at the Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum
- Eastdale Mall NYE Balloon Drop for families
ANDALUSIA
- There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Springdale location of Christmas in Candyland
ENTERPRISE
- The city’s fire New Year’s Eve fireworks show is set to start at 10 p.m. at Liberty Hill Plaza and will include The Big Conecuh Sausage Drop at midnight!
WETUMPKA
