Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Country music singer Walker Hayes performs his new single 'AA' at the Millbrook Taco Bell.
‘Fancy Like’ star performs new single at Millbrook Taco Bell
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street on...
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

As 2022 approaches, the City of Montgomery is preparing to put on its annual Downtown Countdown...
Montgomery set to ring in 2022 with downtown celebration
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman
The US is seeing an explosion of new COVID cases, shattering previous records. In the wake of...
US hits record number of new COVID cases
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says