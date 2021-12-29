Advertise
AAA not offering ‘Tow For Life’ service this holiday weekend

AAA
AAA(AP)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 and staffing shortages are impacting one of AAA’s oldest programs. The company has announced they will not off their Tow For Life service this holiday weekend, which helps keep impaired drivers off the road.

As we look forward to celebrating and bringing in 2022, there should be plans in place to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends designating a sober driver. Setting up rides to and from your destinations using taxi companies or ride share services like Uber and Lyft. If you host a party, have non-alcoholic beverage options. Guests that choose to drink, make sure they don’t drive intoxicated and they leave with someone who is sober. If you see someone you believe is driving intoxicated, contact law enforcement.

AAA says the highest number of alcohol related deaths happen on New Years Day. The National Safety Council is estimating 427 people may lose their lives on the road this holiday weekend. This is why it’s important to make a plan now to make sure you and your loved ones have fun but also stay safe.

AAA is hopeful they will bring Tow For Life back next year.

“You know we normally do our Tow For Life program that we’ve done for twenty something years. But we’re not doing it this year because of COVID and some staffing issues that we’re having,” says Clay Ingram with AAA. “But we’re hoping to be back on board with it next year just like we’ve done for 20 something years.”

Ingram says they do have an app that’s free and available to everyone. For more details, click here.

