Attorneys reviewing judge’s order on prison staffing, care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Attorneys for inmates say they are reviewing a federal judge’s ruling that extended a deadline for Alabama to increase prison staffing but also ordered other changes to mental health care in prisons.

A spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center said Tuesday that they are reviewing the ruling and are gratified by the time and care the judge took.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a 600-page opinion regarding corrective measures for mental health care in state prisons.

Thompson extended a deadline from 2022 until 2025 for the state to adequately staff prisons, but said the state should meet yearly benchmarks until then.

