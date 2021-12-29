Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3

Face Mask
Face Mask(WILX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will require face coverings - regardless of vaccination status - in all campus buildings and transportation services - effective January 3.

Auburn University asks that people wear their face coverings properly. The face covering should completely cover the nose and mouth - along with the side of your face.

All students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus to help mitigate the spread of the virus. 

To find a testing location near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Country music singer Walker Hayes performs his new single 'AA' at the Millbrook Taco Bell.
‘Fancy Like’ star performs new single at Millbrook Taco Bell
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street on...
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
Alabama tourism stayed strong during pandemic
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies
As 2022 approaches, the City of Montgomery is preparing to put on its annual Downtown Countdown...
Montgomery set to ring in 2022 with downtown celebration
Residents around central and south Alabama will have several options to ring in 2022.
2022 New Year’s Eve events around central, south Alabama