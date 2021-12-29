Baptist Health restricts visitation, temporarily halts antibody treatments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health has some policy updates in light of new COVID-19 cases.

One of those updates is the newly restricted visitation policy. Until further notice, patients will be allowed one visitor at a time for a total of two designated visitors per calendar day. Exceptions may be granted in compassionate care situations, such as OB patients, NICU and end-of-life scenarios.

Hospital-based outpatient procedure patients will be allowed one visitor during pre-procedure preparations after the patient has been placed in a treatment room. This may vary on a case-by-case-basis. Such visitors must leave the procedure area at the direction of the care team and remain outside the facility until the patient has completed recovery and is ready for discharge. Currently, visitors may be brought in for the discharge process. They may not wait inside the facility.

Emergency department patients may have one visitor during their stay in the emergency department. The exception is pediatric patients, who are allowed to have two parents or guardians. Lobby visitation may be restricted as needed.

Critical care and intensive care unit patient visitation will be discussed upon admission.

The hospital is allowing clergy visitation upon the patient’s request.

These rules do not apply to COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation. Visitation is prohibited for COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation. Exceptions may be granted in compassionate care situations, such as OB patients, NICU and end-of-life scenarios.

The hospital has also laid out the following rules for visitors:

All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times.

Normal hospital visitation hours are daily until 9 p.m. ICU hours vary per department and will be provided upon admission to the unit.

Hospital-wide visiting hours will be maintained.

Visitors must be 18 or above. The exception is parents of NICU and pediatric patients.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room at all times, except for food delivery and/or cafeteria visits. Visitors must return immediately to the patient’s room.

During daytime hours, the approved visitor entrances to the hospital should be used. After hours, the emergency room entrance should be used.

In-hospital interactions should maintain social distancing of six feet to include interactions with patients.

Hand-washing should be frequent and thorough.

Compliance with any personal protection equipment or isolation requirements given by staff is required.

Besides visitation changes, Baptist Health’s other main update is the suspension of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients. The hospital says this is due to a national shortage of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody infusion that is proven effective against both the delta and omicron variants.

Baptist Health says its sotrovimab inventory is depleted. They have ordered more but are not sure when it will be delivered. The treatments will resume when enough supplies are available.,

Hospital officials are encouraging public efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 through vaccinations, mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

Baptist Health coronavirus care clinics in Montgomery and Prattville are open for testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.. If you need a COVID-19 test or are experiencing non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, you may call 334-747-0150 to make an appointment with one of these clinics. Call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room if you experience shortness of breath or any other life-threatening symptoms.

Doctors ask that you not go to emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing. Instead, go to a testing location.

