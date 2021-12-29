Burglary suspects steal money, guns from Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking the public for help identifying two burglary and theft suspects accused of stealing guns and money from a business just days before Christmas.

The suspects forced their way into a business in the 3800 Block of Harrison Road on Dec. 22. Now, the Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are reaching out to the community in search of their identities.

If you have any information call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

