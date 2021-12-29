CDC issues new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced it has shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19 to five days if asymptomatic and if people can wear masks when around others.

These updates are recommended as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. and reflect the current science on when and for how long a person is most infectious. Emerging information with the omicron variant demonstrates that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occur early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and the two to three days afterward.

“What we’ve learned about omicron so far is that the window between exposure and infectivity is pretty short,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Stubblefield says its first important to understand the difference between isolation and quarantine.

“Isolation essentially means you’ve got the disease, you got a positive test. Quarantine means you’ve been exposed but you don’t know that you have it,” said Stubblefield.

Here is how the CDC breaks down the new guidelines for isolating and quarantining:

If you test positive for COVID-19 (isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (quarantine)

If you have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day five if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated:

Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on day five if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home

“It all hinges on consistent and correct mask use, because there’s still a residual chance that you can infect other people,” said Stubblefield.

The CDC recently changed several of its specific recommendations for healthcare workers regarding COVID-19, and ADPH has issued a Health Alert Network message to healthcare providers in the setting of rising COVID-19 cases that includes strategies and recommendations.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, says these recommendations are encouraging.

“I fear we’re going to see a substantial impact on health care workers at a time where we’re going to need them as badly, if not worse than many other times,” said Williamson. “It does have the ability in the proper setting to return people to the health care workforce more quickly.”

According to the CDC, data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine is approximately 35%. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75%.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and others and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in light of recent studies showing that the previously widely available monoclonal antibody treatments are not effective against the omicron variant.

