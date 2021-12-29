Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Daughter surprises father with Cotton Bowl tickets

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cotton Bowl is Friday between Alabama and Cincinnati, and one father-daughter duo is gearing up for the trip of a lifetime!

Rusty Chumley is a life-long Alabama fan.

“I was fortunate to be recruited by Alabama many, many years ago, and sat on The Bear’s couch,” Chumley said.

But it’s been awhile since he’s been to an Alabama game. His daughter, Brooke, wanted to change that.

She surprised him with tickets to the Cotton Bowl for Christmas!

“I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe my daughter and my wife being Auburn fans got this trip up for me, and I really do appreciate it,” Chumley said.

Chumley said it’s a dream come true! He’s excited to cheer on the Tide, but what makes this bowl game extra special is it’s his first father-daughter trip!

“So this is an opportunity for me and her to get out and do things on our own, so we will have a good time,” Chumley said.

Brooke said she’ll cherish this Dallas trip forever.

“He is getting older, so that’s always going to be something I have when that time comes, you know, when he’s gone,” Brooke said. “I’ll have that time to look back and be like, ‘I remember when I surprised you with Cotton Bowl tickets.’”

“Hope I get to go to a few more, this is great,” Chumley said.

The Chumley family leaves Thursday!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Country music singer Walker Hayes performs his new single 'AA' at the Millbrook Taco Bell.
‘Fancy Like’ star performs new single at Millbrook Taco Bell
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street on...
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

Houston beat Auburn 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl.
No. 21 Houston edges Auburn 17-13 in Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham Bowl first sellout in Protective Stadium history
From the left, Shiel Wood and Joe Craddock have been hired as the Troy Trojans' new defensive...
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator