Daughter surprises father with Cotton Bowl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cotton Bowl is Friday between Alabama and Cincinnati, and one father-daughter duo is gearing up for the trip of a lifetime!

Rusty Chumley is a life-long Alabama fan.

“I was fortunate to be recruited by Alabama many, many years ago, and sat on The Bear’s couch,” Chumley said.

But it’s been awhile since he’s been to an Alabama game. His daughter, Brooke, wanted to change that.

She surprised him with tickets to the Cotton Bowl for Christmas!

“I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe my daughter and my wife being Auburn fans got this trip up for me, and I really do appreciate it,” Chumley said.

Chumley said it’s a dream come true! He’s excited to cheer on the Tide, but what makes this bowl game extra special is it’s his first father-daughter trip!

“So this is an opportunity for me and her to get out and do things on our own, so we will have a good time,” Chumley said.

Brooke said she’ll cherish this Dallas trip forever.

“He is getting older, so that’s always going to be something I have when that time comes, you know, when he’s gone,” Brooke said. “I’ll have that time to look back and be like, ‘I remember when I surprised you with Cotton Bowl tickets.’”

“Hope I get to go to a few more, this is great,” Chumley said.

The Chumley family leaves Thursday!

