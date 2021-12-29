Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley, a prominent figure in Alabama politics and the former secretary of state, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by the Alabama Democratic Party, of which she served as chairwoman from 2013-2019.

While her cause of death is not yet confirmed, she was recently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness. Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed described her as “gravely ill.”

Worley served as Alabama’s secretary of state from 2003-2007.

A former educator, she also served two terms as president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983-1984 and again from 1995-1997.

Chair @RepEngland70’s statement on the passing of Nancy Worley. https://t.co/GfabkoE27I — Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) December 29, 2021

