Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two related shootings that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said a man was shot in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street shortly before 4 p.m. A juvenile male gunshot victim was found in the 2900 block of Bufford Street around the same time.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
I-65 reopens in Lowndes County hours after crash

Latest News

The new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the CDC could bring temporary relief to...
CDC issues new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines
CDC issues new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines
CDC issues new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery
Judge orders Alabama prison system to increase staff by 2025
Judge orders Alabama prison system to increase staff by 2025