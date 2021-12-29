Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two related shootings that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Capt. Saba Coleman said a man was shot in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street shortly before 4 p.m. A juvenile male gunshot victim was found in the 2900 block of Bufford Street around the same time.
Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
No other information was released.
