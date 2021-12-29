Advertise
Miss Alabama USA, Miss Alabama Teen USA to be crowned in Auburn

(WWNY)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageants will crown this year’s winners in Auburn at the beginning of the year.

The long-running tradition will be held on January 14-15, 2022 at Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Over 80 contestants from all over the state of Alabama will compete in interview, evening gown and swimsuit/active wear competitions. These contestants will be competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships, prizes and the ability to travel the state promoting the pageant and its charitable alliances.

The Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant will feature contestants between the ages of 14 to 18. The Miss Alabama USA pageant will feature contestants between the ages of 18 to 27. The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening, followed by the final competition on Saturday evening.

Tickets for the pageant can be purchased online. For more information about the pageants, contact Paula Miles, executive director at RPM Productions, at info@rpmproductions.com

