Montgomery set to ring in 2022 with downtown celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to ring in the new year! As 2022 approaches, the City of Montgomery is preparing to put on its annual Downtown Countdown New Year’s Event Celebration.

The free event starts at 9 p.m. Friday at Riverfront Park and runs through midnight.

Live music will be provided by the John Bull Band and MGM Soul Collective on the amphitheater stage

There will be food trucks on hand and cash bar.

The emcees for the evening include WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Amanda Curran and 97.9 Jamz’s Toy Toy Thompson!

It’s all topped off by fireworks and confetti at midnight.

Gates open at 8 p.m. with security and all COVID-19 public health protocols strictly enforced. All bags will be checked.

No outside alcohol is allowed, but chairs and blankets can be brought in.

