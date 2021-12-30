Advertise
2021′s most read local stories on WSFA.COM

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As 2021 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back. What a year it was!

Here are the 10 most read local stories of the year.

10 - The tenth most read story of 2021 involved a traffic crash in which two people where killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers. (Link)

09 - The ninth most read story of 2021 involved a homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision. (Link)

08 - The eighth most read story of 2021 involved the crash of a military trainer jet near the Montgomery airport. Both the pilot and a student pilot were killed. (Link)

07 - The seventh most read story of 2021 focused on the rebound of a Wetumpka business following the arrival of HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover.’ The story has since gone out of business. (Link)

06 - The sixth most read story of 2021 involved a viral dance video recorded inside the Troy Walmart. (Link)

05 - The fifth most read story of 2021 involved the arrest of a suspect for an attempted murder. (Link)

04 - The fourth most read story of 2021 involved the deaths of four people in a Montgomery house fire. (Link)

03 - The third most read story of 2021 started with the search for a missing Montgomery baby and ended with the arrest of his father on a murder charge. (Link)

02 - The second most read story of 2021 involved a September homicide. (Link)

01 - The most read story of 2021 on WSFA.com was, perhaps, the most tragic. A traffic crash on Interstate 65 claimed the lives of nine juveniles and one adult. (Link)

