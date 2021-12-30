Acting Tuskegee police chief resigns for better opportunity

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Lloyd Jenkins is moving on after serving as Tuskegee’s acting police chief for the past year.

Jenkins has confirmed to WSFA 12 News that his resignation comes as he seeks a better opportunity, one he said he could not yet comment on.

The acting chief’s last day on the job is Jan. 10. He said he has already submitted a recommendation to the city manager’s office regarding a possible interim chief candidate.

Jenkins, who previously served as the department’s assistant police chief, assumed the leadership role following the departure of then-Chief of acting police Marquez James.

The chief position is already posted on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.