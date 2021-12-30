Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged

An investigation revealed that the child had been underwater for several minutes, perhaps longer.
Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan couple faces felony charges after their 10-month-old daughter nearly drowned in their home’s bathtub. Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins on Wednesday.

“We received a call on December 22 that a child was found floating face down in the bathtub,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4. The 911 call came from one of the parents, he said. Both were home at the time.

“The child had been placed in the tub with the water running but the drain not plugged. Apparently, two other small children in the home threw clothing or some type of material into the bathtub, clogging the drain and causing the tub to fill up while the parents were elsewhere in the home,” Owens said.

An investigation revealed that the child had been underwater for several minutes, perhaps longer, Owens added.

The baby girl was taken to a Birmingham hospital for injuries officers believed to be critical. Police are unable to comment on specifics of those injuries due to juvenile privacy and HIPPA regulations.

However, family acquaintances told News 4 that the girl has suffered sight loss and prognosis of long-term survival is bleak.

Lane and Perkins, charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, posted $60,000 bond each and were released from the Houston County Jail.

Records do not reveal the couple has an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

The Department of Human Resources have taken charge of the two other children in the home.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Montgomery police are asking the public for help identifying two Harrison Road burglary suspects.
Burglary suspects steal money, guns from Montgomery business
Baptist Health is restricting visitation and temporarily suspending monoclonal antibody...
Baptist Health restricts visitation, temporarily halts antibody treatments
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer

Latest News

An updated look at today's threat for severe weather + how storms could impact you!
Storm threat today, new year comes in with a bang
Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the...
Montgomery County jury trials canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Attorneys praise judge’s order to boost Alabama prison staff