Inmate visitations suspended again at Montgomery County Detention Facility

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced a suspension for onsite inmate visitations at the county jail due to the increasing risk of COVID-19 spread.((Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced a suspension for onsite inmate visitations at the county jail due to the increasing risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Presently the Montgomery County COVID-19 case risk has been elevated as high risk of community transmission. Due to this fact, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will close the onsite inmate visitation at the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility effective Friday, December 31, 2021,” the sheriff said.

Remote/off-site inmate video visitation is still available.

The reversal comes less than a month after the sheriff’s office began allowing visitations again since the last surge of the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office said it would notify the public once onsite visitations resume again.

The decision comes around the same time as that of the Montgomery County Court Administration Office’s determination that jury trials are to be canceled amid concerns about the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

