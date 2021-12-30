Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mayor says 2021 was ‘successful’ for Wetumpka economy, development

The city of Wetumpka is reflecting on 2021 and Mayor Jerry Willis is pleased with how this year...
The city of Wetumpka is reflecting on 2021 and Mayor Jerry Willis is pleased with how this year went.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is reflecting on 2021. Mayor Jerry Willis is pleased with how this year went.

“As a whole, it’s been a very successful year for us,” said Willis.

Perhaps the city’s biggest accomplishment was being chosen to be the location for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.” This kick-started what has been a major revitalization of downtown.

“It’s not often that communities like Wetumpka have the opportunity to get the national attention like we’ve gotten and the people that that HGTV has brought here,” said Willis.

The television series was filmed and aired this year.

Willis says in addition to tourism increasing, other doors have opened.

“The main thing is they want to know how did you do this. So we’ve had the opportunity to go to a lot of different places, to different cities and share with them our plan and what we did and how it all came together,” said Willis.

Another major accomplishment that Willis touted was the development of a state-of-the-art sports complex and new football stadium. As he looks towards 2022, he is very optimistic as to the direction the city is moving in.

“Even with the success that we’ve had this past year, and we enjoyed that, but we have to learn how to manage that success, and keep it moving, and it’ll move us into new projects as we continue to make Wetumpka best it can possibly be,” said Willis.

Willis says their tax base was extremely good this year, and he hopes that continues.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Country music singer Walker Hayes performs his new single 'AA' at the Millbrook Taco Bell.
‘Fancy Like’ star performs new single at Millbrook Taco Bell
Montgomery police found a gunshot victim in the area of Highland Avenue and Arthur Street on...
Man, juvenile shot in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

The Troy Police Department says a missing person they were looking for has been found safe.
Troy police say missing man found safe
Alexander City and Coosa County investigators are still trying to find out who killed Chanty...
Reward offered in decades-old Alexander City homicide investigation
Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
Alabama tourism stayed strong during pandemic
Baptist Health is restricting visitation and temporarily suspending monoclonal antibody...
Baptist Health restricts visitation, temporarily halts antibody treatments