Mayor says 2021 was ‘successful’ for Wetumpka economy, development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is reflecting on 2021. Mayor Jerry Willis is pleased with how this year went.

“As a whole, it’s been a very successful year for us,” said Willis.

Perhaps the city’s biggest accomplishment was being chosen to be the location for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.” This kick-started what has been a major revitalization of downtown.

“It’s not often that communities like Wetumpka have the opportunity to get the national attention like we’ve gotten and the people that that HGTV has brought here,” said Willis.

The television series was filmed and aired this year.

Willis says in addition to tourism increasing, other doors have opened.

“The main thing is they want to know how did you do this. So we’ve had the opportunity to go to a lot of different places, to different cities and share with them our plan and what we did and how it all came together,” said Willis.

Another major accomplishment that Willis touted was the development of a state-of-the-art sports complex and new football stadium. As he looks towards 2022, he is very optimistic as to the direction the city is moving in.

“Even with the success that we’ve had this past year, and we enjoyed that, but we have to learn how to manage that success, and keep it moving, and it’ll move us into new projects as we continue to make Wetumpka best it can possibly be,” said Willis.

Willis says their tax base was extremely good this year, and he hopes that continues.

