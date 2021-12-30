Montgomery County jury trials canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Montgomery County Court Administration Office, an order was issued canceling jury trials for Jan. 3rd and Jan. 10th after concerns about the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25. There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday.

Despite the rise, case numbers and hospitalizations remain well below the previous two pandemic peaks.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.