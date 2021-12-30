Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery County jury trials canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the...
Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Montgomery County Court Administration Office, an order was issued canceling jury trials for Jan. 3rd and Jan. 10th after concerns about the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25. There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday.

Despite the rise, case numbers and hospitalizations remain well below the previous two pandemic peaks.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Montgomery police are asking the public for help identifying two Harrison Road burglary suspects.
Burglary suspects steal money, guns from Montgomery business
Baptist Health is restricting visitation and temporarily suspending monoclonal antibody...
Baptist Health restricts visitation, temporarily halts antibody treatments
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer

Latest News

An updated look at today's threat for severe weather + how storms could impact you!
Storm threat today, new year comes in with a bang
Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Attorneys praise judge’s order to boost Alabama prison staff