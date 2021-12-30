Advertise
Reward offered in decades-old Alexander City homicide investigation

Alexander City and Coosa County investigators are still trying to find out who killed Chanty...
Alexander City and Coosa County investigators are still trying to find out who killed Chanty Shiverdecker. Her body was found near Highway 9 in Coosa County on Feb. 24, 1995.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a 1994 death that is still the subject of a homicide investigation.

Police are still trying to find out who killed Chanty Shiverdecker. Investigators are asking anyone with information to immediately call Alexander City’s lead police detective, Drew Machen, at 256-329-6746. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Police say Shiverdecker was reported missing in Alexander City on Dec. 9, 1994. Her body was found near Highway 9 in Coosa County on Feb. 24, 1995. The investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators still believe someone out there knows what happened. They are asking those people to come forward to “help bring closure to the family of Chanty Shiverdecker.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Shiverdecker family. We are dedicated to bringing closure and justice to your family,” Machen said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

