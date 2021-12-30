Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Montgomery police are asking the public for help identifying two Harrison Road burglary suspects.
Burglary suspects steal money, guns from Montgomery business
Baptist Health is restricting visitation and temporarily suspending monoclonal antibody...
Baptist Health restricts visitation, temporarily halts antibody treatments
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer

Latest News

An updated look at today's threat for severe weather + how storms could impact you!
Storm threat today, new year comes in with a bang
Jury trials in Montgomery County have been canceled in early January due to concerns with the...
Montgomery County jury trials canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible