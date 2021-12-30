Someone is shooting soda cans through windows in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Oneonta Police are dealing with a peculiar problem. Someone is shooting soda cans into homes, shattering windows and putting people in danger.

Police have only taken six different reports on this investigation, but the crimes have generated a lot of conversation online. Police Chief Charles Clifton is imploring people to come forward and share any video they have that could lead to arrests.

“We would prefer that people, before they start posting any pictures of suspect vehicles that they would share those pictures with us. We do have some video and things we are looking into and we are trying to match those up with vehicles that have been seen in and around our area,” said Chief Charles Clifton.

This occurred at six different homes in the Oneonta community. Some have already boarded up, but police are still collecting statements and evidence. Chief Clifton is stressing those responsible will be held accountable.

“These are all felonies, and there has been one injury, so I assure you that when this person is captured there will be serious consequences,” said Chief Clifton

Law enforcement believe the cans are being shot or propelled with some kind of machinery due to the force necessary to break a few of the windows. The injured individual was cut on their arm with a shard of broken glass. That is why police will be adding assault to the list of broken laws.

