Storm threat today, new year comes in with a bang

Small severe risk today, another severe risk Saturday thru Sunday morning
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More rain and thunderstorms are on the way as we round out 2021 and kick off 2022. There is also a risk of severe weather not once, but twice over the next several days.

Rain and storms will impact the area through Sunday.
Rain and storms will impact the area through Sunday.

Let’s break everything you need to know down...

RAIN & STORM (+SEVERE) CHANCES:

The first wave of rain and storms will occur this morning through roughly dinnertime. There will be scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Some of the storms could become severe, possessing a low-end risk for damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through today.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through today.

That activity will clear out quickly around dinnertime, allowing for a mainly quiet Thursday night. By 4-6 a.m. Friday morning a push of air from the Gulf of Mexico will support scattered shower development.

This will be sub-severe activity, and it will only be around during the morning hours on Friday for just about everyone. The afternoon should feature a mix of sun and clouds with only a slim chance of stray shower or storm.

It'll be very warm, but some rain and storms are possible.
It'll be very warm, but some rain and storms are possible.

The lull in rain will continue Friday night as only an isolated shower or two is expected. As Saturday progresses and our major system off to the northwest gets its act together, we’ll see at least some scattered shower and storm development. New Year’s Day won’t be a washout, but there will be some showers and storms dotting radar throughout the day.

Anything that forms during the daytime on Saturday could become strong to severe with a damaging wind gust and brief tornado risk. This risk is looking low at this point, but it’s not zero.

Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

A cold front will push through Saturday night into Sunday, bringing our best chance of rain and thunderstorms with it. Saturday night through midday Sunday will bring a line of storms that could include some severe cells capable of damaging winds and a few tornadoes. This threat is also pretty low, but is subject to change.

Once the front clears us by noon Sunday any leftover precipitation will be plain showers. Clouds hold tough on Sunday, so even if the rain ends in your neighborhood it’ll stay gloomy and damp.

A strong cold front will bring rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday, followed by a huge...
A strong cold front will bring rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday, followed by a huge drop in temperatures.

NON-THUNDERSTORM WINDS:

Breezy to windy conditions will be present for much of the next four days due to the pattern we’re stuck in. Today will feature sustained winds around 10 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph. This will be especially true through the midday hours.

Friday won’t be too bad, but some gusts pushing 20 mph can’t be ruled out.

Winds will ramp up this weekend.
Winds will ramp up this weekend.

Both weekend days will be windy. Plain and simple. We’ll have sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph each day. This is outside of any thunderstorms -- it’ll just be that windy.

HUGE TEMPERATURE CHANGES:

Aside from the thunderstorms and severe weather threat, the weekend cold front will also bring a substantial drop in temperatures.

We will go from the upper 70s and lower 80s through New Year’s Day to the 60s on Sunday to right around 50 degrees come Monday! The cooler afternoons will stick around with no more 70s in sight.

Temperatures will take a nosedive heading into the new year.
Temperatures will take a nosedive heading into the new year.

Overnight lows will be much colder, too, bottoming out in the lower 30s a couple of times as 2022 kicks off.

Buckle up, everyone, it’s going to be a bumpy stretch of weather!

