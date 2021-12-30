Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Storms cause damage in Chilton County

Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Chilton County E-911 are working reports of storm damage across the county.

Officials tell WBRC there are reports of trees, power lines, and power poles down on AL Highway 155 and on County Road 800. The North Chilton Fire Department is working to clear trees to access homes on County Road 800. They are asking people to stay out of the area.

There are no reported injuries.

It appears the damage in Chilton County is isolated to the area County Road 800. North Chilton Fire Department is...

Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Reports of trees, power lines and power poles down on Al hwy 155 and on county Rd 800. Please stay out of the area.

Posted by Chilton County E-9-1-1 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR PICTURES OR VIDEO.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound near Letohatchee.
Adult, teen killed in I-65 wreck in Lowndes County
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Montgomery police are asking the public for help identifying two Harrison Road burglary suspects.
Burglary suspects steal money, guns from Montgomery business
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

Latest News

A few severe storms are possible today.
Storm threat today, new year comes in with a bang
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Storms are likely this week
FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather brings multiple storm threats
Josh's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Josh's Wednesday afternoon forecast